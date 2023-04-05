THOMASVILLE — Thomas Edward Siler, 95, passed away on March 29, 2023. A funeral service was to be held Thursday, April 6, at Central United Methodist Church, 115 James Ave., Thomasville, at 11:30 a.m. with a 30 minute visitation prior. S.E. Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of services.
