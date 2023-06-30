Back in April, Avis Fine Jewelry hosted the Singer Estate Collection. Based out of New York City, it is a fourth-generation continuation of the family business founded in 1901. The collection contains Victorian, Edwardian, Art Deco, Retro and celebrity jewels and holds one of the world’s most “expansive and breathtaking” collections of estate jewelry. Their traveling collection promises to attract sophisticated and upscale clientele. Wanting to up my sophistication level, I popped in to drool, much as one views the precious stones at the Smithsonian or the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Two bracelets, one diamonds and sapphires, the other diamonds and rubies, looked so stunningly patriotic together (my heart beats red, white and blue) that I found it heartbreaking to walk out and leave them behind.

Mineralogist Friedrich Mohs established a scale in 1812 to reference the hardness of minerals. The diamond is the hardest tested substance on earth, registering 10 on the Mohs scale. Sapphires and rubies list as nines.