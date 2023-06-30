Back in April, Avis Fine Jewelry hosted the Singer Estate Collection. Based out of New York City, it is a fourth-generation continuation of the family business founded in 1901. The collection contains Victorian, Edwardian, Art Deco, Retro and celebrity jewels and holds one of the world’s most “expansive and breathtaking” collections of estate jewelry. Their traveling collection promises to attract sophisticated and upscale clientele. Wanting to up my sophistication level, I popped in to drool, much as one views the precious stones at the Smithsonian or the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Two bracelets, one diamonds and sapphires, the other diamonds and rubies, looked so stunningly patriotic together (my heart beats red, white and blue) that I found it heartbreaking to walk out and leave them behind.
Mineralogist Friedrich Mohs established a scale in 1812 to reference the hardness of minerals. The diamond is the hardest tested substance on earth, registering 10 on the Mohs scale. Sapphires and rubies list as nines.
Rubies are named after the Latin word “ruber” for red. Trace elements of the mineral chromium give the ruby its red color. Chromium atoms absorb and reflect certain wavelengths of light. The reflected red that we see gives rubies their distinctive coloring. The more chromium, the stronger the red. The chromium causes rubies to fluoresce or glow. Due to their gorgeous color and allure, rubies are the highest-priced colored stone in the world.
The ruby is called the king of gemstones. In ancient Sanskrit, the ruby was called ratnaraj, meaning king of gems. The 10.05-carat Ratnaraj ruby was valued by Sotheby’s auction house at $12 million. At 55.22 carats, the Estrela de Fura ruby is the largest and most expensive ruby, selling at auction in June of 2023 for $34.8 million. The most valuable ruby, carat for carat, is the 15.04-carat Crimson Flame ruby, which sold for $18.3 million in 2015. The 25.59-carat Sunrise Ruby sold for $32.42 million ($1,266,901 per carat) but sold for only 15.7 million in May of this year. Did I just use the word “only” when referring to over $15 million? That Avis Fine Jewelry Singer Estate Collection viewing must have, indeed, upped my sophistication.
Rarer than diamonds, the ruby symbolizes power, wealth and protection. Historically, it was said to protect warriors if it were embedded in their armor and to protect against evil. It is the birthstone for July, and the gemstone of the 15th and 40th wedding anniversary. Ancient Hindus believed that if they offered a ruby to the god Krishna, they would be reborn an emperor in the next life. In Proverbs 31, the Bible values a virtuous woman far above rubies.
Sadly, I did not walk out of Avis Fine Jewelry with those gorgeous rubies — one has to make choices — but as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” I did wear a pair of ruby slippers to the libraries’ Summer Reading Kick-off party. Maybe, after all, I have achieved the ultimate in sophistication.
“Emeralds and Minerals” on July 20 at 6 p.m. is one of more than 80 programs being offered at your public library this summer. We are all decked out as the land of Oz. When you come in, you can follow the yellow brick road right to the Emerald City. The most expensive emerald is the $5.5 million, 18-carat Rockefeller emerald. Dollar for dollar, compared to rubies, it barely seems worth mentioning. But your library is free, and that’s priceless.
Priscilla Oldaker is a library tech at the Thomasville Public Library.
