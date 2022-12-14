WALLBURG — Town officials voted this month to approve a resolution in support of a proposed NCDOT project that would add turning lanes and make other improvements to N.C. 109 through Wallburg.

The next step to move forward is expected to be a project agreement which could be reached by March, according to High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, who serves as Wallburg town attorney. This latest measure came after a meeting in October, when Wallburg Town Council heard a presentation from Pat Ivey, an NCDOT division engineer who explained the specific details of the project.

