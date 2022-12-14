WALLBURG — Town officials voted this month to approve a resolution in support of a proposed NCDOT project that would add turning lanes and make other improvements to N.C. 109 through Wallburg.
The next step to move forward is expected to be a project agreement which could be reached by March, according to High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, who serves as Wallburg town attorney. This latest measure came after a meeting in October, when Wallburg Town Council heard a presentation from Pat Ivey, an NCDOT division engineer who explained the specific details of the project.
Ivey outlined the breakdown of funding for the deal, which would stipulate that $1.5 million is Wallburg’s share. The project cost could amount to a $4.5 million total, split between multiple government agencies.
In response to the request from Ivey for the town to either approve or disapprove the proposed widening, members offered their unanimous support two months later, pending finalization of an agreement in the first quarter of 2023. The town’s approval was the only thing standing in the way of negotiating the terms of moving forward, according to Ivey.
The unanimous nature of the approval was no sure thing. Councilman Mark Swaim had been complimentary of Ivey, the MPO and traction that the proposal had finally garnered, but he has also pointed to the exorbitant figure associated with the improvements.
“I have a real problem with the amount of money,” Swaim said. “This is more than our yearly budget. I have a lot of heartburn with that. There are things that I want personally that I can’t have. I don’t know that we can afford this. This is a big project.”
Despite the reservations, this project will in fact enter the next stage of planning.
Additional details have come forward in recent months regarding the handling of the road improvements. According to Ivey, three structures would have to be taken for this project, possibly four. One home on Motsinger, two buildings on Wallburg Road, beside and across from the church, are the structures that would be impacted by the current proposed project. Owners would receive financial compensation for the properties affected, Ivey said.
Council members were informed that Metropolitan Planning Organization officials were prepared to make an “unprecedented” level of funding commitment to widen the main thoroughfare that runs through Wallburg. Wallburg Councilman Steve Yokeley has referred to the potential MPO funding as “a one-shot deal,” emphasizing the importance of exploring the next steps.
In 2017, a NCDOT study found that the cost to reconstruct part of the highway did not justify the expense. Action recommended by the High Point MPO and Wallburg Town Council to improve the roadway was terminated by NCDOT.
Despite those assessments, town officials never relented on the need for relief of traffic near Wallburg Elementary School which creates a bottleneck multiple times each day. Existing safety concerns — as well as more than two dozen houses that have been constructed on Motsinger Road in the last five years and more than 30 houses built in Meadowlands — prompted the unanimous response to mitigate the stress of heavy traffic through the town.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.