The Dryes, Derek and Katelyn

The Dryes — Derek and Katelyn — perform during the knockout rounds on Monday night’s airing of “The Voice” on NBC. The husband-and-wife country duo was eliminated from the competition during the show.

 Photo courtesy of NBC

That’s why they’re called the knockout rounds.

The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country music duo with Davidson County roots, had a good run on “The Voice,” but they were knocked out of the popular talent competition during Monday night’s screening of the show’s knockout rounds.

