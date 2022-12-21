THOMASVILLE — First responders in Thomasville were the beneficiaries of a donation from a familiar face in the city this month.

Jason Gentel, golf pro at Winding Creek golf course in Thomasville, donated winnings from a recent First Responders of the Triad Pro-Am Tournament to Thomasville fire and police departments on Monday at the regular meeting of Thomasville City Council. Gentel, along with First Responders of the Triad COO Patrick Donnelly, made a presentation to council and donated $18,000 to the departments, which Gentel hand picked as the causes he wanted to support.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos