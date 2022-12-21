THOMASVILLE — First responders in Thomasville were the beneficiaries of a donation from a familiar face in the city this month.
Jason Gentel, golf pro at Winding Creek golf course in Thomasville, donated winnings from a recent First Responders of the Triad Pro-Am Tournament to Thomasville fire and police departments on Monday at the regular meeting of Thomasville City Council. Gentel, along with First Responders of the Triad COO Patrick Donnelly, made a presentation to council and donated $18,000 to the departments, which Gentel hand picked as the causes he wanted to support.
“Jason shared this with me at the golf course the day before the Mayor’s Cup,” said Mayor Raleigh York Jr. “He said ‘I’ve got some money that I can give to first responders in my area, where I live or wherever I want to. I spend my time in Thomasville, even though [I don’t] have a Thomasville address, and I want to give it here.’ I thought that was great. This is the product that came from that conversation, and he shared it with our police and fire departments. That will go a long way to helping our citizens here.”
Also during the regular December meeting, City Council announced that January’s meeting will likely be the final at Ball Park Community Center. City Manager Michael Brandt indicated that council chambers could be open prior to its meeting in mid-February. The city indicated as part of its conceptual designs last year that the new aquatic center currently under construction at Memorial Park would include the addition of 1,170 square feet for council chambers.
The contract for Brandt was also renewed during the regular meeting, gaining approval by virtue of a 5-2 vote. Brandt’s contract was set to expire on Tuesday. The terms of the current agreement, as posted on the city website, include a base salary of $148,756.66 and are subject to annual review by council.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.