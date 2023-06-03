THOMASVILLE — A 14-year-old male faces an additional charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting earlier this month of a 15-year-old boy at a Thomasville residence, the Thomasville Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon.
The 14-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged last week with possession of a stolen firearm. Thomasville police said that they brought the homicide charge after consulting with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.
