WALLBURG
Brady Hepner may play a dead kid in the new horror flick “The Black Phone,” but the Wallburg teenager’s burgeoning acting career is alive and well.
Brady, 16, recently returned from Los Angeles, where he attended the movie’s Hollywood premiere last month at the TCL Chinese Theatre, reuniting with many of his former cast members. The film, which stars four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, is currently playing in theaters.
“I’m very excited for my family and friends to see my first feature film,” said Brady, whose family rented a theater at High Point’s Palladium Cinemas for a VIP screening. “This was my first time seeing it when I saw it in LA, so I can’t wait for my friends to see it.”
“The Black Phone,” based on a short story by author Joe Hill — the son of horror master Stephen King — tells the story of Finney (played by Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy who is abducted and locked in a soundproof basement by a sadistic serial killer known as “The Grabber” (played by Hawke).
Finney’s only hope turns out to be a disconnected phone on the basement wall that somehow still works — a dead ringer, you might say — and connects him to The Grabber’s previous victims.
“The phone rings, and when he answers it, he hears the voices of the past victims,” Brady explained. “They’re trying to help him get away, and they all give him a little bit of information.”
Brady plays Vance, one of the previous victims. He estimates he has nearly 10 minutes of screen time if you include the scenes where you can’t see him but can still hear his voice. And in the scenes where you can see him, take a close look, because he’s wearing hair extensions that give him the “big hair” look of the late 1970s, when the movie is set.
“It was very surreal,” Brady said of seeing his nearly unrecognizable self on the big screen.
Overall, though, he gives his film debut two thumbs up.
“I’m obviously biased, but I thought the movie had almost a perfect combination of scare and that horror element along with a very convincing storyline,” Brady said. “With a lot of horror movies, you know what’s going to happen, whereas with this one the audience is left guessing — you have no clue what’s about to happen, and I think that’s what makes this movie special.”
