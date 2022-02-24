THOMASVILLE — Almost two years after schools were first disrupted on March 12, 2020, by COVID-19, students returned to campus in the city schools of Thomasville this week without requiring a face covering.
At a special-called meeting of the Thomasville CIty Schools Board of Education on Monday, the policy mandating masks or face coverings was lifted, effective immediately. The move to optional masks and face coverings began for TCS students, staff and visitors in school buildings and facilities on Tuesday.
Superintendent Cate Gentry said at the meeting that no staff in the district had reported positive for COVID-19 as of Feb. 21. Three students were affected at that time in the district as either symptomatic or having reported a COVID-positive case.
“The trends have been going down across the state and within the county,” Gentry said. “I think you all will recall at our January briefing and [earlier] February meeting, the state was very high. I want to say [the positivity rate] was upwards of 25-30%. Those numbers have come down drastically. I believe today’s numbers were about 10.2-10.7% in the state and about 14% in the county, but our school numbers have been much, much less than that.”
Gentry said that over the first three weeks of February, TCS maintained an average of about 2% positivity rate for staff and students.
Additional protocols for visitors to TCS will remain the same until further instruction from the state, which is expected in the form of guidelines at the first of next month from NCDHHS and the department of public instruction. Masks and face coverings are still required on all TCS school and activity buses, driver education vehicles and other forms of district transportation, per federal mandate.
In addition, guidelines for wearing a mask following quarantine due to symptoms or positive COVID 19 cases remain in effect. School board members were clear that making masks and face coverings optional means those who wish to may continue to wear a mask or face covering, but there is simply no longer a requirement.
