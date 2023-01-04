THOMASVILLE — Positive reports, both academically and philanthropically, came Tuesday in the way of updates from school leaders at the regular January meeting of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education.
TCS Superintendent Chris Kennedy opened the board meeting by heaping praise on two of the district’s four schools that overperformed expectations over the span of the previous academic calendar. Thomasville Primary and Thomasville Middle schools met and exceeded, respectively, academic growth under North Carolina’s accountability model during the 2021-22 school year, per a congratulatory letter from the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
“These awards represent an impressive amount of hard work by students and educators,” Kennedy said. “We are happy to recognize our schools that met growth and exceeded growth. … As [TMS Principal] Mr. [Kevin] Leake would have us point out, Thomasville Middle School is the only middle school amongst the three districts in Davidson County that exceeded academic growth in the 2021-22 school year.”
Later in the meeting, updates on the schools’ United Way campaign also yielded positive news for participants and beneficiaries. Krystal Craven, chief human resources officer with Thomasville City Schools, presented a final wrap-up of the campaign’s returns to the board.
“This year, we are very excited that we more than doubled what we raised last school year for the United Way,” Craven said. “Our grand total was $14,017.64, so we are so excited about that. I will say that our United Way partners were very excited about the increase in our giving here in our district.”
Thomasville High School donated the most between the four schools for the silent auction after school leaders decided to make it a competition among participants. That silent auction accumulated proceeds totaling $1,415. Liberty Drive won the coin drive competition, raising $270.07. TMS had 100% participation in the 2022 campaign, up from 23% participation in 2021.
Regarding the incentives for participation, the schools’ HR officer credited the superintendent for his input.
“Dr. Kennedy decided that he would cater the Christmas luncheon for the school that reached 100% participation,” Craven said. “They really enjoyed that.”
