THOMASVILLE — After 21 months of wreaking havoc on local school systems, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact students and have unintended consequences.
I’m response, Thomasville City Schools voted to amend its policy to make exam exemptions for students removed from school due to COVID-19 exposure. The amendment states that for the 2021-2022 school year, required COVID-19 quarantining or isolation days will not count against exam exemption days/absences.
The existing policy allows that students are eligible to be exempt from course exams not required by the State Board of Education if they meet final grade average and attendance requirements. These requirements stipulate that students with a final grade of “A” who have missed no more than six days of class are eligible for exemption from a final exam. Students with a “B” can miss no more than five days and qualify for exemption.
The policy change is intended to benefit students sent home by no fault of their own for consecutive days of school. Gaining unanimous support from board members, the measure passed 5-0, but did result in some brief discussion as members thought their way through the change.
Elizabeth Irizarry de Toro wanted to clarify the distinction between a COVID-19 policy amendment and other serious illnesses.
“We shouldn’t penalize students for something that is technically out of their control,” de Toro said. “However, if we make exceptions based on COVID, to me it is kind of discriminatory. If we have a student who is out with cancer or a heart problem or whatever issue, and is also sick for whatever reason, I have a problem with it to be honest with you. I feel like we’re putting an exemption in a box just because it’s COVID. What are we doing about illnesses that are just as bad?”
TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry explained that measures were already in place for a number of extreme instances where students must miss an extended period of time. Additionally, she outlined a few of the reasons the pandemic has presented a series of unique circumstances.
Gentry said the distinction in the policy would lie within the fact that schools are required to send students home for a specific number of days who are exposed to COVID-19. Other “safety nets” are in place, Gentry said, to protect students impacted with other serious illnesses such as cancer from losing privileges based on absences due to their ailment.
“If a student, to your point, had cancer, we would not require them to stay out of school,” Gentry said. “If they are out of school, we make adjustments to them because of that illness. It’s not something we’re imposing on them.”
COVID-19 prevention measures remain in place inside schools in the city of Thomasville, which continue to require face coverings throughout the district at least until Jan. 14. Changes could be drawing closer, however, as school officials recently discussed the possibility of making masks optional in January.
Gentry said the district hopes to entertain possible changes after Jan. 14, with TCS aiming to get through the end of the first semester and to mitigate any effect from the holiday break before revisiting the policy. In January, the superintendent said she plans to begin asking for students and staff to voluntarily provide vaccine information. She wants to determine percentages of students and staff who are vaccinated in order to provide data for board members at next month’s meeting.
Gentry emphasized that providing the information would be strictly on a voluntary basis and no one’s name would be recorded.
According to the most recent update to the TCS COVID-19 dashboard, as of Dec. 20, 2.82% of the schools’ total student population were impacted by the virus, with 15 testing positive and 48 of its 2,233 students in quarantine. This represented a slight increase from the less-than-1% who were affected two weeks prior.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.