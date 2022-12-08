THOMASVILLE — At the regular December meeting of Thomasville City Schools board, TCS was presented a clean audit report by Shannon Dennison, CPA with Rockingham-based Anderson Smith & Wike.

An unmodified opinion was issued, which is the best report a school district can receive. The school board was able to increase its margins in the general fund balance, which now stands at $3 million, an increase of $960,000 from last year.

