THOMASVILLE — At the regular December meeting of Thomasville City Schools board, TCS was presented a clean audit report by Shannon Dennison, CPA with Rockingham-based Anderson Smith & Wike.
An unmodified opinion was issued, which is the best report a school district can receive. The school board was able to increase its margins in the general fund balance, which now stands at $3 million, an increase of $960,000 from last year.
“This is a great increase,” Dennison said. “As you know, your general fund was getting very tight and very constrained. That’s a great [stride] to be able to put into that fund balance.”
The schools’ unassigned fund balance is at $727,000. Dennison indicated that the school system received approximately $5 million in federal funding during the 2021-22 school year, most of which came courtesy of COVID funding.
No significant changes are expected in the child nutrition program, according to Dennison.
In 2014, the board was required to pay .69% of every dollar of salary for those eligible for retirement. That figure doubled in the last eight years.
Dennison mentioned rising costs and the explosion of inflation, acknowledging the challenges it presented to staff. She offered praise for their ability to make positive gains during this difficult time.
TCS Superintendent Chris Kennedy echoed the sentiment.
“I want to offer congratulations to our finance team,” Kennedy said. “I’m very proud of the work our finance team has done to keep the ship afloat, much less significantly improve our financial position.
“It was not long ago that we had a significant fund balance deficit, and we are now working towards our goal of having a fund balance surplus.”
Also during the December meeting, Kennedy presented key dates from the 2023-24 academic calendar to the board. He provided members with the start and end dates for the school year, and laid out additional details which included 11 holidays, 19 workdays, 10 annual leave days and 175 student days within the academic calendar.
School can begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26. That leaves the upcoming school year’s start date at Aug. 28. The school ending date for TCS in 23-24 will be Thursday, June 6.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
