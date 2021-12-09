THOMASVILLE — Schools in the city of Thomasville will require face coverings throughout the district for at least one more month after Thomasville City Schools Board of Education approved the extension earlier this week.
Changes could be drawing closer, however, as school officials discussed the possibility of making masks optional in January.
“I do think it’s time to spend a little more time looking at where we are in terms of the virus, where we are in terms of our data in the district,” TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry said. “I would like to kind of talk through and to review some items that, as we get into January, we could look at at the January meeting that would move us to a more optional masking [policy] in our districts, in our schools and in our facilities.”
Gentry said the district hopes to entertain possible changes after Jan. 14, with TCS aiming to get through the end of the first semester and to mitigate any effect from the holiday break before revisiting the policy. In January, the superintendent said she plans to begin asking for students and staff to voluntarily provide vaccine information. She wants to determine percentages of students and staff who are vaccinated in order to provide data for board members at next month’s meeting.
Gentry emphasized that providing the information would be strictly on a voluntary basis and no one’s name would be recorded. A “scratchpad” of sorts would be the desired product, she explained, tallying to see where the schools stood.
“Basically we just want to get numbers,” Gentry said. “We’re not going to have a list. I just want to be able, if we go to optional masks, to tell you all that we have [a certain]% of staff and students vaccinated, just as another piece of information to provide as we make the decision. It would be optional. We’re not going to require people to give us vaccine [information].”
Students and staff will continue to wear masks on buses and modes of transportation in the district. This policy is a NCDOT mandate, which makes this issue beyond the scope of TCS until the NCDOT changes those guidelines.
Davidson County Health Department’s latest report indicated 360 cases across the county were diagnosed in the final 10 days of November. The county’s death toll has now reached 324 since April 2020. A total of 49% of county residents are partially vaccinated, while 45% of Davidson County is fully vaccinated.
According to the TCS COVID-19 dashboard, less than 1% of the system’s more-than-2,500 students and staff are currently affected.
“As we’re dealing with schools, we’re seeing very low COVID-19 positive rates, very low exposure rates,” Gentry said. “I say this and I knock on wood, but the last two weeks have been good.”
