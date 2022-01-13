THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools extended on Tuesday policies that ensure students and staff will continue wearing masks for the next 30 days, as well as an extension of emergency authority given to TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry.
In addition to a recommendation to extend the district’s mask mandate, Gentry also brought before the board a policy to review that was implemented previously to grant her certain emergency authority. These protocols were put in place to allow the superintendent to close down classrooms or a school or to purchase PPE without a called board meeting. That policy was implemented about six months after the pandemic began.
“I would say, because I am always an eternal optimist, I hope we would not need this past June 30,” Gentry said. “I don’t think the board should do that past this year.”
The board approved unanimously an extension of Gentry’s authority through the end of this academic year. The superintendent explained a few key changes to the CDC’s guidelines for schools and other institutions on how to handle vaccinations, quarantines and responses to breakouts.
“At the end of December, the CDC did make some changes in their guidelines and their quarantining times, and the definitions of what is vaccinated,” Gentry said. “Students and staff who have symptoms, whether vaccinated or not, really need to get tested and isolate from others while waiting for results. Students and staff who test positive do need to be in isolation.”
The time for which that isolation period should last is what changed. The CDC reduced the recommended quarantine period to five days, advising that those returning to classrooms should be fever-free and experiencing improved symptoms.
If vaccinated and eligible for a booster, any individual exposed to COVID-19 is recommended to be isolated for five days who has not yet received the booster. Only those who are vaccinated and have also received the booster if eligible, or those who are fully vaccinated and are not eligible for the booster, can be considered vaccinated now, according to the CDC.
“Even though we were hopeful that we could maybe move to an optional masking situation, I do not think that is a recommendation that can be made at this time,” Gentry said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.