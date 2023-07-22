Stocks spent most of the first six months of 2023 marching higher and recovering from last year’s dismal performance.

Of course, this year’s run-up in stock prices hasn’t been without bouts of volatility to keep investors on their toes. Remember the market’s heartburn over the banking stress back in March? The debt ceiling drama?

Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.