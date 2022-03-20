THOMASVILLE — Members of Thomasville City Council received budget requests from multiple city agencies last week, including Thomasville City Schools, an organization that projects to be in a much more stable financial position than in the half-decade prior.
TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry asked council to maintain the city’s 19.5-cent school supplement tax, which is one tool with which the school system addresses competitive teacher pay. Davidson County and the city of Thomasville provide TCS’s local funding. The city’s input makes up roughly one-third of the system’s funding.
Gentry reminded council members that all employees’ earning now is equal to or in excess of $13 per hour and, with the additional funding through the pandemic, that rate will continue to rise moderately. She reiterated that sustainability remains important when considering funding sources for the schools. Short-term gains are helpful, but they do not supplant the need for ongoing revenue streams. The superintendent expressed positivity with the direction of the system’s finances.
“One of the things we have worked very hard at over the last few years, in June 2018 when I became the superintendent, I was presented with a $1.2 million unassigned local fund balance,” Gentry said. “That means we were $1.2 million in debt. That debt has been virtually erased. As of our last audit, that is down to $33,000 and some change.”
Gentry indicated that a conscious effort of “tightening up with personnel and spending” has allowed TCS to quickly pay down the debt. She believes staff can continue the quality of its work with a supplement tax that generates what equates to approximately $1.6 million.
TCS also receives $1,215 in per-pupil funding from Davidson County, which Gentry said is bottom-five in the state. Councilman Hunter Thrift offered congratulatory remarks for the exceptional efforts Gentry and her staff have put into the district, while operating within the constraints they were given.
“It’s excellent that you’ve taken care of the debt you inherited,” Thrift said.
Gentry said of the 2,233 students TCS serves, she made it a priority to maintain a quality level of education while setting the schools up for long-term success in making budgetary matters paramount to the process of building its program. Among the next questions council posited for possible consideration, eight teacher vacancies are of interest.
In the meantime, school and government officials are glad to be in a better position than had become the norm.
“We wanted to be responsible,” Gentry said. “That was kind of shocking my second day on the job. It’s definitely been an adventure.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
