THOMASVILLE — A recent report indicated performance-base testing saw a significant decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Chris Kennedy said the decrease in scores of students across the district was not a surprise, and staff is working diligently to reverse some of the effects of interruption to learning by COVID-19.
“We were generally on an upward trajectory prior to the pandemic,” Kennedy said. “The pandemic interrupted learning for two consecutive years and then had a dramatic impact into the third year. Obviously we were feeling pretty good in 19-20. We were feeling pretty good if we had tested in 19-20 that we were going to continue on an upward trajectory.
“Well then obviously we were impacted by the pandemic.”
TCS Chief Learning and Accountability Officer Andrew Wiener provided data to the TCS school board Tuesday that indicated overall grade level proficiency has increased by 5% since last year, revealing the first of several promising developments. In math, all grade levels showed growth over the past year.
Wiener rolled out plans for a new instructional framework that involves working with coaches and principals to tackle two or three objectives per quarter. TCS plans to take a personalized approach by looking at every student’s social-emotional and academic proficiency, attendance and every other factor which impacts their education.
“What it boils down to is this, ‘So what, now what?’ What we can’t do is undo it,” Kennedy said. “What we can do is set ourselves on a path to address the needs that we have. We have set as our district focus points to stop the slide, close the gaps and instructional opportunities that existed for our students prior to the pandemic.”
Remedial math and literacy training for pre-K through fifth grade teachers will serve as the focal point for educators in Thomasville who hope to reverse the slide exacerbated by the months-long quarantine in 2020 that set students back. The snowball effect from that time period forced teachers to play catchup while also rewiring habits in students who grew accustomed to habits during remote learning that weren’t conducive to success.
“There are districts big and small all the way around us that have fallen into the same situation that we’re in, in that we have more than half of our schools that are low performing,” Kennedy said. “I could go off on a tangent and talk about how so often school performance grades are reflective of poverty and socioeconomic status. I can go off on a tangent and talk about how, out of the 19 states that still use school performance grades, North Carolina is the only one that weights proficiency more than growth.”
The superintendent is confident that the system will take a step forward during the 2022-23 academic year. More importantly, he asserts that staff must buy into a long-term process of pushing TCS toward meeting educational standards.
“We did not get here in one year, and we’re not going to get out in one year,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to set that foundation [with remedial math and literacy training] and then once that foundation is there, start seeing that rise.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
