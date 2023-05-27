Sometimes I feel sorry for kids today with all of the scouts, sports, dance, martial arts, theater, gymnastics and video games that vie for their free time. We want our children to live full and well-rounded lives, and we want to give them as much exposure to a full childhood as we can, but those busy, busy schedules don’t leave much time to just be a kid. To use their imaginations. To be bored. To read a book.
- When I was a little girl, back in the Stone Ages, life was much slower. Part of that is because I grew up on a big farm in Ohio, and part of it was because we didn’t have a television gasp. What we did have was books. We would load up in the station wagon once every few weeks and descend on the public library. I loved that library. It was one of the Carnegie libraries with stone steps sweeping up to a columnated veranda. Each of us had a brown grocery bag, and we would fill them full. There was a book with a one-eyed ogre that I remember as a favorite, the Boxcar Children, the Littles, and the Oz series by L. Frank Baum. Most everyone is familiar with the musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” and the hauntingly lyrical voice of Judy Garland singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” I remember those magical hours spent curled up with a good book as being so idyllic that I severely curtailed my own children’s screen time. They, bless their hearts, were awarded a half hour of screen time for every hour of book reading. They thought that was excessive, but I wonder now if I should have made it even more.
Baum wrote “The Wizard of Oz” in 1900, and over the next 10 years, released a total of 14 books in the series. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “The Marvelous Land of Oz,” “Ozma of Oz” (my favorite), “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” “The Road to Oz,” “The Emerald City of Oz,” “The Patchwork Girl of Oz,” “Tik-Tok of Oz,” “The Scarecrow of Oz,” “Rinkitink in Oz,” “The Lost Princess of Oz,” “The Tin Woodman of Oz,” “The Magic of Oz” and “Glinda of Oz.” Baum died in 1919. His final book was published posthumously. However, Ruth Plumly Thompson continued the series, writing the final and 42nd book in the series in 1976.
In 1970, The Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, at One Yellow Brick Road, opened its doors to 20,000 people the first day. The theme park only had one ride, but the Gale farmhouse, barn, Emerald City, yellow brick road and balloon ride drew 400,000 people that first year. During the gas crisis in 1973, and after a fire in the Emerald City in 1975, the park struggled to remain open, finally closing in 1980. Land of Oz reopened in 1991 for Independence day, and for sporadic and limited dates since. This year, it will be open three weekends in September. I’ve been wanting to go for several years, so when a friend asked if we would like to join them, the immediate response was YES!
And so, that is why I am lioness costume shopping. Our group of four will dress as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and me, the Cowardly Lion. We plan to skip down the Yellow Brick Road and engage in all kinds of shenanigans.
If you yearn to Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Somewhere Over the Rainbow, but can’t make it to Beech Mountain, you are in so much luck. The Thomasville Public Library has transformed itself into the Land of Oz for Summer Reading. One can spot a pair of ruby slippers protruding from under the tornado-twisted farmhouse; flying monkeys whiz overhead; glimmering green gates guard the entrance to the Emerald City; while the Wizard’s balloon tugs at her restraints, just ready to lift you into a magical world of reading. Summer Reading Club Registration begins June 1 for all ages. The kick-off party is June 17 10-2:00 with a water slide, bounce house, and free popcorn and slushies for all. Read yourself along the yellow bricks, attend cooking classes, join our book club, enjoy a tea party, take CPR training (it will come in handy if you need to revive the Tin Woodsman), watch a movie, learn computer skills, adopt a grandparent, and oh my goodness, so so many many more events. Immerse yourself in the enchantment of your local library as we whisk you Somewhere Over the Rainbow in your imagination.
Priscilla Oldaker is a library tech at the Thomasville Public Library.
