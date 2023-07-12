THOMASVILLE — This year’s winner of the annual Ms. Senior Davidson County Pageant says she will spend the year advocating on behalf of older adults.
Stephanie Suggs, 59, was awarded the crown at the recent pageant, organized by the Davidson County Department of Senior Services. This year’s pageant was held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville. The pageant was viewed by an estimated 150 people.
Suggs works as a case manager for Humana.
Also competing for this year’s crown were Miriam Adderholdt, Terry Loebenburg, Patti Miller, and Melinda Nance.
Davidson County Commissioner Fred McClure began the pageant by introducing the judges, auditor, reigning and former queens, and special guests. Contestants were introduced during the streetwear competition. Attendees enjoyed a performance during the intermission by the 2023 Ms. Sr. North Carolina Queen, Jennifer Gentle.
One of the highlights of the pageant was a dazzling entrance where reigning Queen Dede Harris and her son entered the stage to the song “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress,” followed by a moving farewell address and video from her term as queen. The announcement of the pageant winner followed the address.
McClure announced the recipient of the Ms. Congeniality Award as Patti Miller. McClure then announced the second runner-up, Miller, the first runner-up, Adderholdt, and the winner, Suggs. The audience flocked to the stage for photos and congratulations.
Winners were presented with trophies, flowers and gift certificates. The primary sponsor of the pageant was The Lamp Post in Lexington, which donated all of the flowers for the evening’s events. Certificate contributors included Restoration Massage and Spa and Nature’s Cottage.
Event sponsors included Monica Souther Insurance, BlueCross BlueShield Medicare, Piedmont Crossing and Brookstone Retirement Center.
The senior services agency was established in 1975 with the mission to offer an array of programs and services to older adults regarding their well-being, independence, involvement in their community and ability to remain in their own homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.