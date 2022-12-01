THOMASVILLE — Unlike the first seven victories of the season, Wednesday’s blowout win for Davidson-Davie Community College had both a comfortable margin and a bit of drama at the end.
Prone to either running away with games or having to scratch and claw for narrow escapes against conference opponents, the Storm proved well-equipped to handle both the peaks of the 107-85 rout and travails from an unlikely source. In the closing minutes of the contest with Catawba Valley Community College at Brinkley Gym, DDCC forward Jaheim Taylor chased a loose ball into the Redhawk bench area where he inadvertently collided with Rehawks’ coach Bryan Garmroth.
After emerging from the bench unharmed, Taylor checked with Garmroth to see if he had fared OK. A brief exchange ended with Garmroth appearing to usher Taylor onto the floor with what seemed to be a few choice words.
The incident resulted in no further in-game tumult, but after the contest, DDCC coach Matt Ridge approached his counterpart to seemingly express his displeasure with what he thought were words directed at his player. The handshake line between the teams became slightly hostile, but no physical altercation occurred.
Ridge declined to comment directly on the back-and-forth but did harken back to an adage he uses with his squad.
“We tell our players all the time — and we certainly emphasized it before this game — that the coolest heads win the hottest games,” Ridge said. “Jaheim didn’t react to what happened. I was proud of Jaheim for not reacting.”
The game itself was relatively free from any hardship for the home team. DDCC stormed out to a 55-38 halftime lead courtesy of a 44-27 extended run in the first half and kept its foot on the gas throughout the second half.
Storm guard Aaron Ross poured in 20 points to tie for the team lead with Elan Muniz. Defensively, Ross helped hold Redhawk guard Evan Presnell to four points as his primary defender.
Ridge was complimentary of Ross’s play after the game and said his team appeared engaged from the outset, due in part because of his guard’s effort.
“I thought our energy for the most part was really good,” Ridge said. “Catawba Valley is a hard team to prepare for because they are incredibly physical. It was probably a fun game for fans to watch because there was a lot of up and down.”
The ups were mostly on DDCC’s side of the floor. Six players were in double figures for the Storm in a balanced offensive attack, and 11 in the rotation saw at least 13 minutes on the floor.
“In the second half when Catawba Valley made their run, our kids responded,” Ridge said. “We got some stops and easy buckets in transition. I went to the bench early on purpose because I knew what type of game this was going to be.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
