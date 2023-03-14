THOMASVILLE — The men’s basketball program at Davidson-Davie Community College will enter play in Danville, Illinois next week without a blemish.

The 32-0 Storm qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament this season as the undefeated regular season and tournament Region 10 champions. For a program that has accomplished nearly everything a team can at the Division II junior college level, it was the first time the team has reached the national tournament without a loss on its record.

