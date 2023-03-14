THOMASVILLE — The men’s basketball program at Davidson-Davie Community College will enter play in Danville, Illinois next week without a blemish.
The 32-0 Storm qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament this season as the undefeated regular season and tournament Region 10 champions. For a program that has accomplished nearly everything a team can at the Division II junior college level, it was the first time the team has reached the national tournament without a loss on its record.
“Regardless of what level you’re at, it’s very difficult to run the table in the regular season,” said coach Matt Ridge, who has led his program to back-to-back national runner-up finishes in the last two years. “Our kids have stayed so humble throughout the entire season. We’ve been ranked No. 1 in the country for 12 straight weeks now.
“I’ve never been a part of a team at this point that was undefeated, even going back to my high school days. I’ve been a part of some special teams, as a player and now as a coach. It’s pretty special; it’s unique. We’re the only Division II team in the country that is currently undefeated.”
At press deadline, brackets were not yet released for the tournament, and the Storm was scheduled to learn on Tuesday who they would play and when. The tournament itself will run from March 21-25 at Danville Area Community College in Illinois.
Cumulatively, the team has 116 wins against just six losses in four years. It has but one vacancy on the Storm’s list of accomplishments. That vacancy is a championship trophy for the case out front at Brinkley Gymnasium.
DDCC came oh-so-close two years ago, when Des Moines Area Community College rallied from a seven-point deficit in the closing minutes of the final game of the season to secure a 86-75 victory for the title. Last season, it was a 79-63 loss to South Suburban College in the championship game that foiled an otherwise record-breaking run for the Storm.
Ridge said his team has done everything it can. Now it just has to go out to a familiar site and win four games over a five-day span.
“We feel very well-prepared for this opportunity ahead of us, but we understand that what’s behind us doesn’t help us at all,” Ridge said. “It just puts a big bullseye on our chest, and we’ve got to go out there ready to play at a very high level to give ourselves a chance to survive and advance [and win] four out of five days to win it all.”
