THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College moved to 17-0 last week with a 100-77 victory over Guilford Tech.
On Thursday, Chase Mebane and Jaheim Taylor led the Storm with 19 points each. Trey Fields and Jahlen King joined them in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
DDCC led by as many as 17 in the first half and took a 49-37 lead into the half. The team maintained its defensive intensity throughout, forcing 30 Titan turnovers.
“We knew they were talented; obviously they’re not super deep with only seven or eight kids dressing [for the game], but I do think our depth and the way we play kind of helped us there in the second half,” Storm coach Matt Ridge said. “When you’re not shooting the ball well, you have to hang your hat on the other side of the ball.
“Without us playing the ‘D’ we’re playing, there’s no way we’re undefeated.”
Raequane Key paced Guilford Tech with 18 points, while Mykell Lawson and Davionta Moses added 16 and 14, respectively. The Titans were playing short-handed, something Ridge noted in his postgame comments.
He credited the Storm defense for wearing the visitors down and stringing together a 17th consecutive victory.
“They’re an efficient team offensively,” Ridge said. “Per 100 possessions, they were averaging 112 points [per game]. That’s phenomenal. They’ve got some talented kids; if they had more bodies, they would be even more of a dangerous team. They’re going to beat some teams in our league; it’s just a matter of time. They’re too talented offensively.”
For more than a month, the Storm has blown through opponents, averaging more than 90 points per contest while opponents have averaged fewer than 72.8 points per. The road to Danville, Illinois continues tomorrow at Brinkley Gym as DDCC hosts Fayetteville Tech.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
