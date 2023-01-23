THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College moved to 17-0 last week with a 100-77 victory over Guilford Tech.

On Thursday, Chase Mebane and Jaheim Taylor led the Storm with 19 points each. Trey Fields and Jahlen King joined them in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.

