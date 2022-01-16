THOMASVILLE — A trio of victories to end the week brings Davidson-Davie Community College into a matchup with area rival Guilford Tech tomorrow riding an 11-game winning streak.
Wins over Southwest Virginia, Pitt and Lenoir community colleges over a three-day span provided a lift to a Storm team that had not played in a single-digit game since a Nov. 27 setback to Wake Tech. The start of its most recent surge came six days ago when DDCC secured a 99-64 victory over Southwest Virginia Community College on Thursday, winning its final home game before a two-game set on the road.
Five Storm players scored in double figures in that one, leading the way for coach Matt Ridge’s squad. Aaron Ross, Jaheim Taylor, Bryce Douglas and Keith Reese joined starter LJ Rogers among those who tallied at least 11 points.
Ridge said he leaned on his depth a bit more than usual to get his team ready for the demands of playing three games in three days.
“I was proud of that group that played the start of the second half,” Ridge said. “I thought they played much harder. Obviously, I played a lot of guys a lot of minutes who don’t always get to play. One reason was that we play[ed] three games in a row. Pitt’s a tough place to play, and so hopefully the fact that some of our guys in the top eight didn’t play major minutes [would] help us.”
The team has not lost since the return of starting point guard Javeon Jones, a top player from last year’s national runner-up squad. Jones missed four games in November before reentering the lineup after Thanksgiving. In the three wins to end last week, Jones contributed 16 assists against just two turnovers.
In the win over Pitt, Rogers paced DDCC with 15 points, added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Throughout the 66-58 victory, the Storm proved relatively inefficient shooting the ball, going just 34.8% from the field and 25.8% from long range.
Those percentages were 44.7% and 21.2% in a 91-55 win over Lenoir, as the Storm once again were powered by the efforts of a diverse scoring group led by five players in double figures. Jaden Scriven had a game-high 15 points, Douglas and Chase Mebane added 12, while Jones and Taylor had 11.
Ridge was pleased by the efforts of players who got the chance to log more considerable minutes of late.
“Generally speaking, late in the year you shorten the bench,” Ridge said. “We’ve got some kids on this team that haven’t played a ton of minutes who have played pretty well.”
DDCC is scheduled to take on Guilford Tech in Jamestown at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.