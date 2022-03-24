DANVILLE, ILL. — A redemption tour for Davidson-Davie Community College came to a close last Saturday with a 79-63 loss to South Suburban College in the championship game of the NJCAA D-II National Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Storm, it marked the second straight year that their season ended in the tournament final. In 2021, it was Des Moines Area Community College that secured a 86-75 victory for the title.
“My theme [has been to] enjoy this experience, regardless of if you win, lose or whatever,” DDCC coach Matt Ridge said. “You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished. … You can’t have fear of failure when you’re playing the game of basketball, just like in life.”
A game-high 29 points from Damarco Minor helped to propel the Bulldogs to a win over DDCC. Camron Donatlan also poured in 20, and two others were in double figures for South Suburban. For DDCC, Tim Boulware, Javeon Jones and Aaron Ross had 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
DDCC finished the season at 33-3 after defeating Sullivan County Community College in the semifinals. The Storm recorded an 85-78 victory over Sullivan the day before to advance to last Saturday’s title game.
The Storm were led in the semis by Javeon Jones with 25 points. Uzziah Dawkins added 17 for DDCC.
An unprecedented trio, Jones, Boulware and LJ Rogers completed their careers as the winningest players in DDCC history. Eleven months ago, the three announced they would return to campus, determined to put the finishing touches on a championship season.
“I told them to be thankful that they were a part of something so special that losing hurt this bad,” Ridge said of thoughts he had after last year’s contest. “Not a lot of people get to play for a national championship.”
The three young men who constitute the core of what has been Storm basketball since 2019 had just sustained a heartbreaking defeat in the championship game of NJCAA D-II National Tournament. Ridge was insistent that their value to a program he has led for 15 years could not be quantified with wins, or even a single win.
The loss last year drove DDCC each day thereafter. Ridge has said multiple times this season that he hopes coming up short on the hardwood fuels his players to become more successful at something much more important.
“This isn’t life or death,” Ridge said. “This is our eighth time qualifying for the nationals in 15 years. … Hopefully we can [one day] do something I’ve wanted to do for 15 years, which is to bring back to Davidson County a national championship.”
The message doesn’t seem to be lost on those elder statesmen who will now depart the program. Rogers took great care before boarding a charter to Danville, Illinois to explain what his teammates meant to him.
When asked what a national championship would do to help cement their place at DDCC, Rogers elaborated on what he believes will be his lasting memory.
“I love these boys,” Rogers said. “Hopefully we go down there and win it all, but if all else fails, I’ve had a great three years here and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
