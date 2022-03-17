Two games into the NJCAA Division-II Men’s Basketball Tournament in Danville, Illinois, Davidson-Davie Community College drew two steps closer to its ultimate goal of a national title.
On Wednesday, the Storm (32-2) took down Henry Ford College in a 66-63 final. It was their second win in as many days after DDCC won its first game in the tournament, 90-73, over Muskegon Community College.
Storm coach Matt Ridge said Tuesday that he was pleased to come away with wins, but his group has a lot of work to do to extend its stay.
“We’re going to find a way to play at a higher level to continue to survive and advance,” Ridge said. “If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we’ll be fine.”
Five Storm players finished their initial game in the tournament with double figures, led by 18 points from Javeon Jones. LJ Rogers hit 3-of-11 from long range and tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Douglas, Tim Boulware and Aaron Ross contributed 16, 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Jones was back at it again in game two, leading the Storm with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He had to put forth his effort in that one, given the shooting struggles the Storm endured. After shooting 46.8% from the floor in the first game — including 34.8% from 3-point range — the team saw its overall rate drop to 39.7%, but DDCC still managed 34.5% from long distance.
A back-and-forth affair, the win over Henry Ford College featured 17 lead changes. Having dispatched of the No. 7 seed, the Storm were scheduled at press time to play the winner of Thursday’s contest between Sullivan County and Cecil on Friday for a spot in Saturday’s national title game.
As of Thursday, Des Moines Area Community College remained alive in its segment of the bracket, as the No. 4 seed sought to defend its title after cutting down the nets last year in Danville. Check back next week for a complete wrap of Davidson-Davie’s tournament action.
