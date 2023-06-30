THONWS-07-01-23 WRECK

A construction company vehicle stolen from a business in Albemarle wrecked Tuesday morning along northbound Interstate 85 near the Main Street exit near Archdale.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A vehicle stolen from a business in Albemarle wrecked early Tuesday morning near Archdale while being chased by law enforcement, snarling traffic for several hours along Interstate 85 in northern Randolph County.

Employees with the J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. highway construction company in Albemarle, which is in Stanly County southwest of Denton, discovered that a pickup truck was stolen from the business sometime before 6 a.m.

