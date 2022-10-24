DAVIDSON COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad will soon likely mirror a subtle trend the state observed in September, when the unemployment rate statewide increased by 0.1%.
According to information released last week by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the unemployment rate in North Carolina stood at 3.8%, up from 3.7% in August. The rate decreased 0.9% from a year ago, according to the report.
The unemployment rate measures the percentage of employable people in the workforce who are over the age of 16 and who have either lost their jobs or have unsuccessfully sought jobs in the last month and are still actively seeking work.
Thomasville’s unemployment number within the city limits should see a modest decline in the coming months as projects begin to come on line. Again this month, the city of Thomasville was the beneficiary of state funding to propel an economic development project.
Thomasville was awarded $175,000 to assist packaging manufacturer Imaflex USA Inc. with a $15 million expansion of its 1201 Unity St. plant that will add 38,000 square feet of building space. The project is expected to create 37 new jobs.
These and other economic incentives have turned North Carolina into a destination for industry. That recent surge has been showing up in the employment numbers in the third quarter, as well as the last 12 months. All 15 of the state’s metro areas have experienced rate decreases over the span of a year.
The national unemployment rate in September was at 3.5%, according to the Department of Commerce.
Check back in an upcoming edition of the TIMES for county unemployment rates when they are released later this month.
