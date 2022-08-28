THOMASVILLE — Elected officials gathered last week at the Ball Park Road Community Center for the annual State of the City and County luncheon hosted by Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 2022 meeting included progress reports from Mayor Raleigh York Jr. and Steve Shell, chairman of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners. York provided updates on behalf of the city, which he said continues to move closer toward the completion of a new aquatics center at Memorial Park.
Shell, meanwhile, pointed to the $350 million investment and creation of at least 180 jobs by the largest producer of steel in the United States as Davidson’s most significant recent development. Nucor has promised to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year at the plant on 200 acres along U.S. 64.
The contributions do not begin or end there. Nucor made a donation to each of the county’s three school systems in advance of its arrival.
“They aren’t even here yet, but they gave $850,000 to the three separate school systems, $100,000 to the backpack [program], $50,000 to the fire department already,” Shell said of Nucor. “That’s close to a $1 million investment and they haven’t even broken ground yet.”
York also thanked Nucor during his address to residents, business owners and elected officials on hand. He offered a special thank-you to State Sen. Steve Jarvis, who was in attendance. York credited his contributions for millions of dollars in funding including in the state’s budget this year.
Knowing the support of state officials helps to provide for the city’s needs, the local government has been able to move forward with projects that will bring residents and visitors alike to key portions of the city.
A video presentation featuring York and Cory Tobin, Thomasville recreation director, highlighted the new aquatic center’s splash elements, an aerobics area, lifeguard peninsula, five swim lanes, climbing wall and a slide. Crosswalks at Stadium Drive and parking modifications, with a new parking lot and ADA parking lot closer to the building, were included in the design.
The new aquatic center and pool would sit roughly where the pool house and pool used to exist. Included in the conceptual designs for the project is a future gym.
Money to fund recreational projects is already allocated in the city’s budget, set aside from a 2017 tax increase that raised property taxes from 56 to 60 cents per $100 of valuation. Two cents were earmarked for a new police headquarters, which was completed last year at 250 W. Main St., while another 2 cents was allocated for parks and recreation.
Furthermore, the mayor believes a rebound from pandemic-related setbacks has been underway for months.
“Our sales tax receipts have stayed pretty consistent, and that shows a pretty robust retail economy,” York said.
Shell echoed those sentiments, adding that things in Davidson County will soon be even better as the tax base continues to expand. Touching on two key factors, Shell said the good news begins with Nucor.
Wages will vary by job, but the company’s average salary offering is expected to be just under $100,000, more than double the current average wage in Davidson County of $45,117. The annual payroll from the facility will total more than $15 million.
Another ongoing project drew the praise of Shell, who lauded improvements at the Davidson County Airport. In February, the board unanimously approved the allocation of $3.8 million for expansion at the airport.
As a result of the upcoming funding, airport authority members believe the facility can continue to be a huge factor in recruitment of future industry. In April, commissioners provided the airport with $1.2 million for future hangar construction. Since then, discussions by Davidson County Airport Authority ensued about further capital investments.
The addition of four hangars and funds to site prep for future hangar construction offers Davidson an improved position with clients who Shell said ask frequently about the area’s airport. According to staff, a waiting list of sorts for corporate hangars at the Davidson County Airport has been formed with the urgency of businesses wanting to store jets on site. The demand, airport officials indicate, is high for the facilities the county is building.
After a request by Commissioner Steve Shell to divulge information related to how much revenue can be generated from building airport hangars, staff in attendance provided an example of one corporation housing a new corporate jet, valued at $30 million. For one year, the property tax bill on that jet was $350,000.
“I think most citizens, if you can show them a return on investment, that’s what they want,” Shell said. “To me, it seems like a very positive future when you’re looking at the economic growth in this whole region here.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
