THOMASVILLE — The staff of a Thomasville nursing home failed to properly implement emergency plans ahead of a winter storm in January, which resulted in there being too few workers during the storm to adequately care for patients, a report from state health inspectors says.
The investigation by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services came after police received calls by a resident of Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Pineywood Road during a winter storm on Jan. 16 complaining that there appeared to be almost no one working there. Officers found just one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants on duty trying to take care of the 98 patients of the facility.
The largest failures cited in the 159-page report were that the nursing home’s administrator failed to read or implement an emergency preparedness plan. The plan called for paying staff extra to sleep at the facility to ensure enough staff would be on hand if the road conditions were bad, and it also called for securing back-up transportation in case help was needed to bring staff in.
“After working the evening shift, nurses and nursing assistants left the facility during the day shift (on Jan. 15),” the report said. “Training had not been provided to the nurses, nursing assistants, dietary, maintenance, laundry, housekeeping, social services, bookkeeping, receptionist, or any other facility staff prior to the inclement weather.”
Thomasville police and EMS found two nursing home residents dead, but Pine Ridge has said the two did not die as a result of the staffing issues, and there is no indication otherwise in the DHHS report. Officials also found two residents in critical condition.
Pine Ridge officials say in their response in the report that the facility’s administrator and director of nursing were replaced, and a series of training sessions were conducted in the weeks after the storm about not just the emergency plan but numerous aspects of nursing home patient care.
The report exhaustively documents interviews with facility administrators and staff, executives of parent company Principle LTC and police and emergency officials. Interviews with the first officers to arrive painted a dystopian picture:
One officer said he and two other officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m. to find there was just one car in the parking lot and no signs in the snow that anyone had come or gone in quite a while. The front door should have been locked but was not, and there was no one at the front reception area.
The officer said he walked through the nursing home, calling out, “Hello,” and no one answered. He reached an unattended nursing station, and he saw some residents wandering the halls.
Finally the officer came upon a nurse, who soon “almost broke down into tears” as she told the officer she was all by herself and didn’t know where other members of the staff were. She said she had been at Pine Ridge working for 16 hours straight.
The officer asked the nurse if the residents had been fed, and she said they had received breakfast that morning but not lunch or dinner.
One EMT is quoted in the report as saying that “he felt like the residents had been neglected due to observing residents who hadn’t been fed or received food, residents who hadn’t received incontinent care, he had discovered a resident who was lying in her own vomit. … He said there were residents who said they hadn’t received their medications and were genuinely concerned about their health.”
