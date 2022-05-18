WALLBURG — Ledford fell behind a few runs in the middle innings and couldn’t figure out a way to keep its playoff run alive.
Tenth-seeded St. Stephens scored four runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings, pitcher Julien Peissel threw a two-hit complete game and the Indians defeated second-seeded Ledford 10-0 on Tuesday at Ledford in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.
“It wasn’t our best, obviously,” Panthers coach Kevin Goss said. “Glover did a great job. At one point, they had four hits and four runs, and he’s out there pitching an absolutely great game. It’s just a tough break on the home run, and after that maybe we started pressing a bit at the plate.”
St. Stephens pieced together a single run in the third, hit a two-run home run by Silas Isenhour in the fourth and manufactured another run in the fifth to lead 4-0. That was plenty of support for Peissel, who struck out eight and walked two.
“Credit to them — that’s a great ballclub right there,” Goss said. “They’ve won 20 games for a reason. That kid right there is legit. He’s a fastball, slider guy. His slider’s above average. It’s tough to sit on anything really because they all look the same out of his hand and our guys were struggling with it.
He made pitches when he needed to, and unfortunately, that’s playoff baseball.”
Lucas Glover took the hard-luck loss, striking out five while scattering five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. Unfortunately, the Indians (23-6), who tallied seven hits for the game, took advantage of those handful of opportunities.
St. Stephens, which will face 11th-seeded East Lincoln in the fourth round, sealed the game with a six-run, 10-batter seventh inning. The lone hits for the Panthers (20-4) came from Devin Villaman and Angel Pichardo.
But, despite the disappointing outcome, Ledford — featuring seniors Brody Ray, Owen Finley, Walker Bethune, Bailey Smith and Glover — had its highlights this season, including winning the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference regular season.
“The seniors here this year really impacted this school in a lot of ways,” Goss said. “I have a tough time talking about them without being super emotional. I’m just waiting to see what they do in the real world — they’re going to be great young men. And we’ll always welcome them back with open arms.
“There’s a lot of accolades we can celebrate — winning the conference championship is always huge. We’ll celebrate it, but it’ll be something at the banquet when we have cake and reflect on it. But, right now, this one stings to lose. But credit to them — they came out and won it.”
