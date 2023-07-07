DAVIDSON COUNTY — After a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some reshuffling within the board of the directors, the Davidson County Sports Hall of Fame is set to induct its next class.
The Class of 2023 is 10 members strong and features some highly recognized names and a ton of achievements and accolades in a variety of sports.
The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 21, beginning with a dinner at 6 p.m. at the Mary E. Rittling Center on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College.
Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased at the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Chamber of Commerce and Lanier’s Ace Hardware in Lexington. Ages 6-under will be admitted free.
This year’s class will be the hall’s 19th overall with the inaugural one commencing in 2002.
Josh Bush
A former West Davidson multi-sport star (Class of 2007), Bush was also a key member of the 2005 Post 8 team that nearly won a state championship in American Legion baseball, ultimately settling for runner-up. He went on to play football at Wake Forest, becoming an All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive back, and played in the NFL for four seasons, the last of which was with the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl winning-team in the 2015 season.
Jody Westmoreland Fleming
Former East Davidson basketball player (Class of 1975) who was the first 1,000-point scorer in girls’ program history for the modern game. Fleming went on to play at High Point College and was a solid contributor on the Panthers’ 1978 AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) Division II National Championship team. She was also a stellar tennis player at East and qualified for the North Carolina high school state tournament in singles play despite the Eagles not having a team.
Brian Hege
Former Ledford trailblazer (Class of 1992) who is one of the most accomplished prep basketball players in the history of Davidson County. Hege still holds the career record for points scored by a male in the county (2,203) and led the Panthers to a 2-A state runner-up finish his senior year. He played collegiately at Appalachian State and has made a career in high school coaching in the area.
Danny Huneycutt
The North Davidson graduate (Class of 1976) played wide receiver and defensive back for the Black Knights’ team that tied Shelby in the 1975 Western North Carolina High School Activities Association football championship game. But croquet is where he has made a huge name for himself later in life. Huneycutt is an eight-time national champion and is also the captain of the USA National Team. Croquet has taken Huneycutt all over the country as he is also a national-level referee and a tournament director of many invitational tournaments.
Darrius Little
A dynamite wrestler in his time at Thomasville (Class of 2007), Little won an individual state title in the 135-pound weight class his senior season. He graduated as the Bulldogs’ career leader in wins. Little was also a state track champion (300-meter hurdles) and a member of the Bulldogs’ 1-AA state champion football team during his time at Thomasville. He went on to have a highly successful career in wrestling at N.C. State, where he was ACC runner-up in his weight class three times and was named an NCAA All American.
Catherine Koontz Rogers
One of the top players in Lexington Senior High tennis history (Class of 2002), Rogers recorded a 90-5 singles record during her career with the Yellow Jackets. She won the 2-A state singles title her junior season and finished runner-up twice, during her sophomore and senior seasons. She was also the Lexington City Open women’s champion for four straight years while in high school and continued her career at West Virginia, where she was named an ESPN Academic All American twice and a team co-captain.
Justin Strickland
The personal achievements are many for Strickland, but the basketball team’s success during his time at East Davidson (Class of 2006) was unparalleled. Strickland holds all the scoring records for the Golden Eagles (points in a game, season and career) and continued that success at Guilford College and later Davidson County Community College. He led the nation (all levels of junior college) in scoring in the Storm’s first year as a program.
Dan Tricarico
The longtime baseball coach at East Davidson always put a consistent winner on the field. Tricarico, a New Jersey native, guided the Eagles to a 2-A state championship in 1999 and a runner-up finish in 1996. He coached for 31 seasons (1984-2014) and won more than 400 games — all at East — while being named conference coach of the year seven times.
Henry Walls
The former Central Davidson multi-sport standout (Class of 1982) was all conference in football, basketball and track. Football is where he excelled the most, earning all-state honors his senior season as a linebacker. He went on to play at Clemson and was selected All-ACC and played one season in the NFL with the New York Jets.
Don Osborne (Unsung Hero)
What started as a small tutoring opportunity to work with kickers for Thomasville’s football program in the late 1970s erupted into Osborne mentoring kickers from all over the Triad. Osborne was highly sought after and worked with prep kickers who went on to play college football, some Division I, and even in the pros. In total, Osborne, who was also a well-respected and successful youth league football coach in the Thomasville area, worked with high school kickers for more than 40 years. He has authored a book titled ‘Was It All Just For Kicks?’
