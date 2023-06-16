DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Durham-based solar energy company has awarded scholarships to seven Davidson County students identified as leaders of tomorrow.
The $1,000, one-time Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarships, awarded by Cypress Creek Renewables, are aimed at positively impacting young people in the communities where the company develops and operates renewable energy projects. It’s also intended to encourage students to consider careers in renewable energy or STEM, i.e., science, technology, engineering and math.
Area students earning scholarships are:
• Grace Scott — Ledford Senior High.
• Kristi Tran — Ledford Senior High.
• Jerich Jodon — Ledford Senior High.
• Lyndsay Reid — East Davidson High.
• Bradyn Slate — East Davidson High.
• Nicholas Walters — North Davidson High.
• Sydnie Koonts — Central Davidson High.
The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, housing, or books and materials needed for each student’s program of study.
As part of the application process, students were asked to submit a short video responding to the question “How does renewable energy affect your future?”
“We were delighted to read the applications and watch the creative videos submitted by the talented high school seniors from Davidson County who are among this year’s Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders awardees,” said Cypress Creek CEO Sarah Slusser. “It’s exciting to think about what these ambitious students will accomplish in the future, and we wish them success.”
The local students were among 34 across the nation selected for this year’s scholarship program. All of the scholarship awardees’ video submissions are viewable at ccrenew.com/scholarships.
