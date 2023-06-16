DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Durham-based solar energy company has awarded scholarships to seven Davidson County students identified as leaders of tomorrow.

The $1,000, one-time Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarships, awarded by Cypress Creek Renewables, are aimed at positively impacting young people in the communities where the company develops and operates renewable energy projects. It’s also intended to encourage students to consider careers in renewable energy or STEM, i.e., science, technology, engineering and math.