DAVIDSON COUNTY — A difficult staffing situation facing county departments is limiting Davidson County Social Services, the department head indicates.
Trish Baker, DSS director, provided Davidson County Commissioners an update on staffing concerns and the use of ARPA funding provided by the federal government at this month’s meeting of the board. According to Baker, DSS staff decided to start a call center because of the volume of calls and the actions that workers have to take on those calls.
The department created two call center positions and commissioners voted to approve the use of $169,000 of those ARPA funds to staff and equip those positions. Baker said the salary and benefits package will cost $114,800 per position, plus $8,400 to outfit the two positions with items such as a chair, desk, computers and related equipment.
The need for these positions and the challenge Baker is having to fill others is the latest mention from department heads to commissioners in Davidson County of staffing issues and a desire to receive financial support in recruitment.
“We currently have 52 vacancies, and it’s because we can’t recruit and retain staff,” Baker said. “As soon as I hire six, six or seven have left me. It’s because of things like other counties are teleworking, other counties are still paying bonuses right now, other counties are offering flex schedules that we aren’t able to offer.”
Baker anticipates a better pool of applicants is coming, because the pandemic has tamped down her ability to bring in new hires, but emergence from this period should facilitate a clearer opportunity.
“The pandemic is slated to end in January. We expect folks are going to have to start to come back to work,” Baker said. “The bonuses are going to end.”
The bad news for DSS, Baker said, is looming actions by lawmakers. For the next several months, legislation and continued lifting of COVID restrictions will result in additional work for DSS staff, Baker surmises. Telework and better flex scheduling options would help, she said.
“Because of COVID, we have not had to take action on cases as we have before because COVID has not allowed us,” Baker said. “[With] the waivers that the state has implemented, we are not allowed to terminate many clients. There are very few reasons why we can terminate. Once we come out of the pandemic, Medicaid rules will only allow us to terminate a ninth of our caseload per month.”
There is no standard for caseload per DSS worker in Medicaid and food. For child welfare, restrictions are in place for 15 cases per worker. The reality for Medicaid and food workers is more grim. Some counties have caseloads of 400, while others, including Davidson, have 1,000-1,200. Best-case scenario, Baker estimates loads of 800 cases per worker.
Commissioner Chris Elliott expressed his concern about the overtaxed workers and the toll it’s taking on the department, as well as Davidson County families.
“You look at those 800 families, it’s almost impossible to get really good service from one worker,” Elliott said. “And it’s impossible for our worker to have over 800 cases. I could see a situation where … you’re overworked, you don’t have time to take off vacation and you’ve got 800 cases, then you look and see that pay might be better somewhere else. What’s keeping them here?”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.