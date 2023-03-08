THOMASVILLE — Detectives have charged a 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student in connection with a social media post containing a photo of a gun and a caption.
On March 2, a mother reported to school officials that her son had observed an alarming post on social media. School officials immediately notified the school resource officer.
At the time of the initial report, there did not appear to be a connection to Thomasville CitySchools.
Law enforcement received additional reports of the social media post by parents of students.
Subsequent investigation led authorities to believe a Thomasville Middle School student may be involved.
Thomasville detectives were able to trace the social media post back to a 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student. Detectives searched the home of the juvenile and found no evidence of a firearm or information leading authorities to believe the threat would be carried out. Detectives believe the photo was copied off other social media platforms and shared by the juvenile.
On March 3, detectives charged the juvenile with communicating a threat of mass
violence on educational property. The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents.
“The students who reported the social media post are to be commended, as well as the immediate action of the parents and school personnel” said Thomasville Police Department Capt. Brad Saintsing. “We have zero tolerance for these types of threats, and all of them will be taken seriously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.