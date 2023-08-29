DAVIDSON COUNTY — Lexington, state and federal officials last week celebrated the beginning of construction of the $220 million Siemens Mobility passenger rail facility at a ceremonial groundbreaking with golden shovels.
“A town that has a history of furniture manufacturing ...Guys, we are going to be making passenger trains,” Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes told the crowd at the event.
He said the city is excited about the financial influence a company such as Siemens will have on not only Lexington but also the region and state.
In March, it was announced Siemens had chosen the 1500 Brown St. site in Lexington for its plant to build passenger rail coaches, bringing up to 500 jobs to Davidson County.
Siemens will receive up to $5.6 million in cash incentives from the state over 12 years if it meets investment and job-creation targets. In addition, if the company meets those targets, Davidson County and Lexington would refund about half of the company’s property taxes for a period — 12 years for the county, and 10 years for the city. In all, the company could receive more than $30.5 million in property tax repayments.
Once completed, the plant is expected to become one of the largest employers in Lexington and the largest taxpayer in the city’s history.
Site work began Monday and construction of the plant will be later this year, said Kara Evanko, head of communications for Siemens Mobility. By the end of 2024, the plant should be making its first rail car.
Siemens Mobility is an international manufacturer of rail transportation vehicles and control systems. It is a separately managed division of Germany-based Siemens AG. This will be the second Siemens Mobility passenger rolling stock plant in North America, and the first East Coast-based facility.
“We did a long and wide search of where we were going to locate our facility,” said Michael Cahill, president of Rolling Rock Siemens Mobility North America. “... When we came to North Carolina and discovered this site, it was a very easy decision.”
He praised the city of Lexington and state officials for being easy to work with. He said factories such as the one being built in Lexington are transformational on the community’s and region’s workforce and economy and are built to “last a long time.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., praised Siemens officials for choosing N.C. for its news plant.
“Their choice of Lexington as the home for their latest manufacturing and rail services facility is great news for Davidson County, and is going to mean hundreds of new jobs and an estimated economic boost of up to $1.6 billion over the next decade,” Budd said.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, was unable to attend, but sent an aide from his office to welcome Siemens. He’s remarks read by Stephanie Blair concentrated on the public and private teamwork used to attract Siemens.
Michael Tyler, president of customer service for Siemens Mobility North America, said the Lexington facility encompass top innovation and technology.
“I am excited to expand our customer service operations to Lexington and for the opportunity to better serve our East Coast customers,” Tyler said. “At this facility we won’t only build and service trains, we will push the boundaries of innovation while combining the real and digital worlds.”
