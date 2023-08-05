Sheriff's office requests equipment after coming under heavy fire

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has requested money to purchase night vision equipment after coming under heavy fire in an incident one night in May that damaged the department’s armored vehicle.

The sheriff’s office has requested about $200,000 from the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to outfit 15 special response team officers with night vision goggles, helmets and accessories, as well as a high-resolution thermal camera for their armored response truck.