THONWS-07-19-23 CARS.jpg

 SHERRY MYERS | PMG

DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has seized three vehicles that were involved in a “street takeover” event at a parking lot in Wallburg in June.

And Sheriff Richie Simmons said the sheriff’s office will be ready to charge anyone involved in these events under a new state law that takes effect in 2024.