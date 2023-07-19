DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has seized three vehicles that were involved in a “street takeover” event at a parking lot in Wallburg in June.
And Sheriff Richie Simmons said the sheriff’s office will be ready to charge anyone involved in these events under a new state law that takes effect in 2024.
“You can run, but you can’t hide,” he said. “We just want this action to stop before more people get hurt, before more property gets damaged.”
In June, the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies broke up a large gathering of people using a Food Lion parking lot in Wallburg to perform and watch dangerous stunts with cars, including doughnuts and burnouts. In videos posted on social media by multiple people, cars can be seen coming dangerously close to people in the crowd of about 200.
Simmons said that after this event, called a “street takeover,” he developed a task force with other law enforcement agencies throughout the Piedmont to identify participants through videos posted on social media and other information.
Investigators were able to verify some of the drivers at the Wallburg event and subsequently seized three vehicles, valued at a combined $300,000, which will be sold after completion of the court cases for these individuals.
The names of the three drivers were not released Friday.
Detective Caleb Forrest said investigators identified two groups, TRE4MEETZ and Underground Auto, operating out of Davidson County believed to be responsible for organizing a number of “street takeovers.”
Forrest said in some of these videos participants can be seen displaying weapons, including one person brandishing an AR-style rifle, or damaging property. He said he foresees multiple charges and more seizures of vehicles as these events continue.
There is also a new state law that will go into effect on Dec. 31, making it unlawful for anyone to operate a motor vehicle in a street takeover or coordinate one of these events. A first offense will be a misdemeanor with a minimum of a $1,000 fine. After the second infraction, it will be a Class H felony with a minimum fine of twice the value of the vehicle, and the property will be sold by the sheriff’s office.
Sen. Steve Jarvis, who was instrumental in getting the new law passed, said he wanted the bill passed during the current session so it would go into effect as soon as possible.
“This is a major issue that involves our citizens, and it’s a public health safety issue. ... We want to send a point, that we are going to address it and we are going to address it with a hard stance. We have all of the law enforcement agencies behind us, and we plan to put a stop to this type of activity in North Carolina,” Jarvis said.
Although the new street takeover law is not yet in effect, Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank said there are current laws that apply as well.
“Right now, we are going to vigorously enforce prohibiting the aggravated endangerment of the lives and property of our citizens,” he said.
