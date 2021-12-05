DAVIDSON COUNTY — As their seats are decided in the upcoming year, Davidson County Commissioners Steve Shell and Don Truell received a vote of confidence from their peers last week.
Shell and Truell will serve as the chairman and vice chairman of the board of commissioners after receiving a majority of votes from board members to hold the positions. Shell assumed the chairmanship from Karen Watford, who relinquished the role after two years.
By unanimous vote on Thursday, Shell will now preside over meetings. Truell was chosen as vice chair after a 5-2 vote to approve. Commissioner Chris Elliott was nominated by James Shores for vice chair, and both men voted for Elliott.
“I’d like to thank the board for the vote of confidence,” Shell said. “I’d also like to thank Commissioner Watford, who served as chair and who has done an outstanding job for us. I’d also like to say that both nominees for vice chair are good people that I think our communities can be proud of. I’d like to congratulate Vice Chair Truell for his election as vice chair. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Davidson County.”
Elliott remarked last year that Watford was allowed to serve consecutive years as chairwoman largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way in which it impacted her time in the position. Truell assumed the vice chair role from Todd Yates, who was elected by virtue of a 5-2 vote a year ago.
As a newcomer to the board in 2020, Shores nominated Elliott to serve as vice chair, but Yates’s nomination by Shell was approved. Elliott congratulated Yates then on his nomination while also questioning the consistency of the board’s election of officers.
Elliott noted at that time that each member of the board except for himself and Shores had been elected chair and vice chair for multiple positions, multiple times. He said he would like the ability to earn the respect of his colleagues and would have thought that in two years as commissioner, perhaps he could have earned the role of either chair or vice chair.
Elliott also mentioned that former commissioner Zak Crotts was not afforded the opportunity to serve as either chairman or vice chairman in his four years of service. Commissioner Fred McClure explained that it is neither a custom or tradition for the board of commissioners to elect or nominate anybody for any position at any time. He said last year that Watford is the only commissioner he can recall — in his more than two decades of experience — being elected chair after only two years of service to the board.
Races in Davidson County this year for the board of county commissioners began with candidate filing on Monday. The seats of Elliott, Shell, Truell and Watford are up for grabs. The statewide primary elections in North Carolina will be held March 8, 2022. Early voting starts Feb. 17, 2022 and ends March 5, 2022.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
