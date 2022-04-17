DAVIDSON COUNTY — Two of the most outspoken commissioners on the ongoing opioid crisis facing Davidson County will now be tasked with providing input and serving as liaisons for the board of commissioners on the opioid committee.
County Attorney Chuck Frye presented additional information to commissioners earlier this month on the status of formation of that committee, which will determine how disbursement of a lawsuit settlement will occur. The board began discussing this winter who might make up a committee to develop a spending plan to address opioid abuse in Davidson County.
Initial plans were to assign two commissioners, the county DSS director, health director, sheriff, EMS director, county attorney and county manager to the committee. At the first April meeting, it was determined that Commissioners Steve Shell and Fred McClure would be the representatives from the board to serve on the committee.
Those two, along with the other members of the committee, will collaborate on a recommendation, which will be brought back to the entire board of commissioners for decision.
“We talked several months ago about how the county wants to address the money that we’ll be receiving as a result of this settlement,” Frye said. “Ultimately, any decision on the use of these monies has to be made by this board.”
Frye said the first payment should arrive at some point this spring totaling more than $480,000. A second payment of $1 million in the summer will also be released. Funding will be frontloaded over an 18-year period, with big hits on those payments coming over the first three years.
“Next year, we get $853,000 and for the two years following that, the summer of ‘24 and ‘25, we get payments just in excess of $1 million,” Frye said.
Davidson County staff was authorized in November to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic. Three years ago, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. Davidson was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued litigation against national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Per the terms of the agreement, in North Carolina, 15% of the approximately $850 million will be apportioned directly to the state. The potential remains for 85% to be distributed among the counties.
The proposed settlements on a national level require that the distributors pay $26 billion over 20 years. Frye explained months ago that evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
In 2018, the county board of commissioners weighed costs and benefits associated with the possibility of joining other counties in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors. The board joined the fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors in September 2018.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.