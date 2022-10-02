THOMASVILLE — An update at a recent meeting of Thomasville City Schools officials outlined a spending strategy Superintendent Chris Kennedy hopes will continue to build on a sustainable economic culture at TCS.
The board of education was informed of how staff members intend to move forward in the post-COVID era with funding provided by federal and state governments. Kennedy explained that schools must operate cautiously with the money provided and reminded of previous financial shortcomings that came along with stimulus spending after the last recession.
“One of the things that occurred the last time we had an economic downturn and stimulus is that we hired a bunch of people,” Kennedy said. “When those stimulus dollars in the 2011-2012 time[frame] expired, we had people in those positions. So we then went to start moving some of those positions onto local dollars, and that’s part of the reason we ended up in the fiscal situation we were in with our fund balance.”
The situation to which Kennedy referred was an inherited deficit that predated his arrival. Recently retired superintendent Cate Gentry learned two days into her new job in June 2018 that she would have to navigate a $1.2 million unassigned local fund balance, essentially a million-dollar debt.
Gentry indicated before her departure that a conscious effort of tightening the purse strings on personnel spending allowed TCS to quickly pay down the debt. The school system was able to erase the debt even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Relief funds from the government were distributed to schools, including TCS, which Kennedy said they largely elected not to utilize to hire new employees.
“As the federal dollars started coming in, Dr. Gentry made a commitment not to fund people, because there would not be sustainability for that — particularly as we were trying to recover our fund balance,” Kennedy said. “The focus has been on the one-off projects, the things that can be done within the life of a grant.”
Staff members mentioned two challenges that make balancing the post-pandemic budget a challenge. TCS has experienced a slight decline in enrollment over the past five years, and small schools struggle with teacher allotment, which also often dictates class size.
School officials describe the teacher allotment process loosely as a “shell game,” which is shorthand used to describe the juggling schools must do every year, taking money from one pool of money and redistributing to another. This process is necessitated, they say, by the fact the state government provides only 60% of school funding, and the rest of the money must be procured by the schools from other sources.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
