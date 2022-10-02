THOMASVILLE — An update at a recent meeting of Thomasville City Schools officials outlined a spending strategy Superintendent Chris Kennedy hopes will continue to build on a sustainable economic culture at TCS.

The board of education was informed of how staff members intend to move forward in the post-COVID era with funding provided by federal and state governments. Kennedy explained that schools must operate cautiously with the money provided and reminded of previous financial shortcomings that came along with stimulus spending after the last recession.

