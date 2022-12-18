DAVIDSON COUNTY — The use of physical restraint among students has become a topic of conversation in multiple Piedmont school districts this school year.
Most recently, Jessica Hofstetter, leader of the Davidson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina, addressed the Davidson County Board of Education regarding needs of autistic children in local schools. School staff members are not always successful in discerning which strategy is most effective in responding to students, said Hofstetter, mother of a son and a daughter she said have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.
Physical restraint, she said, is a particularly dangerous method of addressing the behavior of children. She implored the board to support banning such measures.
“We cannot keep pretending that these children do not exist,” Hofstetter said. “We cannot keep pretending that they have different needs than other children in our district. It is our responsibility to meet those needs. The U.S. Department of Education is clear. Staffing shortages are not an excuse.”
Hofstetter said that she hopes further discussion ensues based on the preliminary remarks she made regarding her belief that DCS falls short of providing necessary consideration to those among the population’s most vulnerable.
According to Disability Rights North Carolina, school staff may not use physical restraint solely as a disciplinary measure or punishment. Although staff can use mechanical restraint to prevent injury, it “should not be used as a regular means of managing a student’s behavior or as a substitute for a behavior program.”
Reports of similar concerns from parents in Davie County surfaced earlier this school year when guardians expressed misgivings with the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district’s transparency about them. Faculty in many districts use the rooms to help students who are overstimulated to calm down and for student safety, but the rooms are not designed for punishment.
North Carolina state law requires the principal to notify parents if a seclusion room is used for more than 10 minutes or the amount of time specified on the student’s behavior intervention plan. School personnel are also expected to notify the principal or designee if any use of physical restraint or seclusion is utilized. The principal or designee is then expected to notify the student’s parent or guardian regarding the incident.
In 2021, CDC data indicated that approximately one in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. That number jumps to one in 27 among boys.
Also in December, the board began the process of discussing implementation of policy changes that will further accommodate children of military families in extracurricular activities and student organizations. This proposition was presented by staff to grant flexibility and opportunity to families who may be moving in due to a deployment or change of assignment, to make sure those children do not have a break in service.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.