DAVIDSON COUNTY — The use of physical restraint among students has become a topic of conversation in multiple Piedmont school districts this school year.

Most recently, Jessica Hofstetter, leader of the Davidson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina, addressed the Davidson County Board of Education regarding needs of autistic children in local schools. School staff members are not always successful in discerning which strategy is most effective in responding to students, said Hofstetter, mother of a son and a daughter she said have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos