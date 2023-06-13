THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools again this summer will participate in the federally funded Feeding Program.
The program began on Monday and will run through Friday, Aug. 18. Meals will not be served the week of Monday, July 3, through Friday, July 7, in observance of the July Fourth holiday.
Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and under free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program are the same for all regardless of race, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Breakfast and lunch will be available at Thomasville High School, 410 Unity St., and Thomasville Primary School, 915 E. Sunrise Ave. Breakfast will be served 7-8 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
Lunch meals will be delivered to designated community locations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For delivery route information, go to: bit.ly/43uwiYz
