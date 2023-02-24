THOMASVILLE — Teachers, students and staff at Thomasville Primary School are mourning the loss of three of their teachers in the past three months.
Representatives with Thomasville City Schools confirmed that second-grade teacher Andrea White-Hunter died on Nov. 14, kindergarten teacher Eva Shetley died on Jan. 13 and second-grade teacher Terry Register died on Feb. 11.
Jennifer Buck, information officer for Thomasville City Schools, said the school district was unable to release the causes of death “out of respect for each family’s privacy” but said that each teacher had “different and unique health concerns” that contributed to their passing.
“Our entire community is rallying around the school and our district and we appreciate the love and support of all those around us during this difficult time,” Buck said.
In response to the staffing issues, the school district was able to hire teachers for White-Hunter’s and Register’s classroom. Another teacher from a different grade level took over Shetley’s class.
Representatives with the school district said Thomasville Primary School was on remote learning on Feb. 17 to allow the district to provide counseling and other resources to staff, students and their families.
“Each situation has been treated a little differently in an effort to minimize the upheaval and disruption to our students’ lives but also to recognize the special needs of the staff. ... Our crisis team and counselors from across our district were on-site in each instance and stayed for as long as needed to ensure the needs of students and staff were met,” Buck said.
