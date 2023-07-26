TRIAD — The end of the candidate filing period last week left some of this year’s area municipal elections practically decided before voters go to the polls this fall.
Notable among those is the first-ever election for Thomasville Board of Education, which until now has been an appointed board. Five candidates filed for the five seats up for election, all but assuring they would win.
Candidate filing for the Nov. 7 general election concluded after the period had been open for the previous two weeks.
The Thomasville City Council race has seven candidates for three seats. Incumbents Payton Williams and Lisa Shell will be joined on the ballot by challengers Ronald Fowler, Eric Kuppel, Paula Widener Peters, Dana Skeen Lomba and JacQuez Johnson. There’s no primary, meaning the seven candidates will square off in the general election.
The city has a mayor and seven council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
This is the first Thomasville election since the council went to staggered terms. The mayor also now serves four years instead of two years.
Councilwoman Wendy Sellars didn’t file for reelection because she instead filed to run for the city school board.
The other city school board candidates in addition to Sellars are current board members Renee Dow and Nancy Staton and newcomers Ja’Quez Taylor and Tiffany Baluka-Brannon. Three incumbents didn’t file, according to the county elections board.
The Thomasville school board was changed to an elected body by a recent bill passed in the N.C. General Assembly.
In the Davidson County town of Wallburg, three candidates filed for three seats on the Town Council, virtually ensuring their election this fall. Incumbents Cindy Johnson and Lynn Clyde Reece Jr. are joined by challenger Darren Fowler. Councilman Mark Swaim didn’t file for another term.
Wallburg has a mayor and five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
In the Davidson County town of Midway three incumbents are unopposed — Mayor John Byrum and Councilmen Mike McCalpin and Berkley Alcorn.
The mayor’s post and two seats on the Town Council will be in play this year. Midway has five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
