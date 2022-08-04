THOMASVILLE — The athletic department at Thomasville High School was recognized at the August meeting of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education for receiving a national award for safety.
THS was the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its athletic program. As one of 156 schools across the state to receive the award, THS demonstrated the ability to foster a competitive but safe atmosphere for participants.
Athletic Director Steve Bare was recognized at the August meeting for his involvement in hiring staff members who put kids first. Bare thanked Ashlyn Jones, former THS athletic trainer for ensuring the safety of the high school’s student athletes.
“She really, really, really did a wonderful job,” Bare said. “They asked us to provide our emergency action plan, both for the department and specific to each site. We had a couple of training sessions for our coaches and at least two training sessions for all of our athletes. For all of that, we had to provide documentation. … It is a graduated award, so the first-team award is as high as you can get.”
Jones was an employee of Novant Sports Medicine, and reportedly submitted more than 100 pages of documentation showing Thomasville High’s athletic safety measures. Bare said she has since left the school and is moving to South Carolina with her fiance. Before her departure, he said Jones put in almost all the legwork — both on the field and in preparing documents — for the award.
Coaches and players were also credited by school officials for their involvement in safety exercises which culminated in the award.
“There are two sides to this street, too,” said incoming TCS Superintendent Chris Kennedy. “If our coaches are not doing the things they’re supposed to do and our players are not doing the things they’re supposed to do, [the award isn’t obtainable]. This represents a complete commitment of our athletic department to our student athletes. There’s no more appropriate time in recognizing it than the start of our fall sports season.”
Kaila Monk is the high school’s new athletic trainer. She replaces Jones after her four years as the school’s athletic trainer.
Also at the regular August board meeting, Nancy Staton and Malcolm Richbourg were introduced as the board’s newest members. Both were appointed at the June meeting of Thomasville City Council.
Staton is a retired English teacher who worked at Thomasville High School for 28 years. Richbourg is a 2008 graduate of Thomasville High School. Kimberly Oliver was elected as new board chair, taking the mantle from Cheraton Love.
Other key dates for TCS in August/September:
• Aug. 1: The Bulldogs’ football team returned to practice.
• Aug. 11: Kennedy will be formally installed as superintendent at 4:30 p.m.
• Aug. 29: First day of school for students.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.