THOMASVILLE — The athletic department at Thomasville High School was recognized at the August meeting of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education for receiving a national award for safety.

THS was the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its athletic program. As one of 156 schools across the state to receive the award, THS demonstrated the ability to foster a competitive but safe atmosphere for participants.

