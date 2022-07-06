DAVIDSON COUNTY — A term of unrest has marked the last two years of several local school boards, and Davidson County is no exception.
The task of steadying the waters and setting an agenda for 37 schools throughout the county has fallen to five elected officials, two of whom are up for reelection in this fall’s election. Neal Motsinger and Ashley Carroll, incumbent members of the board, filed for the seven-person race that will determine those two seats.
It will be the second consecutive school board election held with seven names on the ballot, but there is more intense scrutiny surrounding the board than usual. Among the five challengers are some of the board’s harshest critics who have appeared before both the board of education and county commissioners to oppose what they believe are unconstitutional measures.
Matt Alspaugh, Sheila Blower, Nick Jarvis, Josh Nifong and Michelle Shores will round out the field as those seeking their first term as school board members.
Alspaugh joined the fray of candidates after months of offering sharp rebuke of the policies maintained by the current school board. After appearing several times to present information he hoped would invoke further consideration to lift COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic, he most recently has appealed to board members in hopes they would break ranks with Chairman Alan Beck.
His primary vocalized concern in the last 11 months has been with materials that reference gender and sexuality, some addressing transgender issues. He believes it is the school board’s responsibility to remove these items from school libraries and has become a constant voice at board meetings during the monthly public comment period.
“I have not missed a school board meeting since August,” Alspaugh said to board members. “Why will you continue to publicly support [the chairman]? … I challenge you to publicly speak out and, just as Paul encouraged the Ephesians, take a stand.”
In addition to those seeking to unseat the incumbents and introduce pointed opposition, there is one challenger who hopes to obtain a seat while also supporting an incumbent. Jarvis said his decision to run is made easier by the possibility of working with Carroll.
“I have seen the tireless hours behind the scenes that Ashley puts into making DCS the very best it can be,” Jarvis said. “Oftentimes unnoticed and unrecognized, that is not why she does it. She does it because she cares. She believes in our public education system, and she believes in the 18,000 kids and its faculty that make up DCS.
“Better pay for those deserving, better facilities to engage our youth, practical programs that support the world today, providing all kids regardless of their social or economic background the opportunity of better lives and a better community, [for these] I will work, I will fight. I will do anything I can to leave DCS better than I found it.”
Motsinger, a resident of Midway, has served on the school board for eight years and has a much lengthier history of involvement with education in Davidson County. Several grandparents and aunts were teachers in the area, including his great-grandparents, who were teachers at the original Oak Grove School.
His grandfather, Clyde Nifong, served on the committee to consolidate area Midway schools into a single Midway School. Motsinger has long successfully campaigned on his background as a business owner as an asset in tackling the challenges facing the Board of Education. The experience of operating a business, he believes, has served him well in addressing the challenges facing the future board of education.
Shores joined the race after watching her husband wrestle with many of the issues that she could soon be tackling. A mother of two graduates of DCS, Shores is a veteran, nurse and wife of Commissioner James Shores. She maintains that current data available to board members can be used to form a collaborative and accountable school system.
Her campaign has mentioned self-assessments of the board to look at their practices and identify where they can be improved. Shores encourages educational equality, giving all students the same opportunity by making sure resources are allocated appropriately.
An associate professor at Guilford Tech Community College, Blower has been outspoken on issues that overlap with many of Alspaugh’s concerns regarding what they deem to be an overstep by the school board. Blower stated at an October board meeting that “COVID-19 is ridiculous. Mask mandates are ridiculous. They are not law. They are not required to survive. When you look at me and say, you’re not wearing a mask, I am wearing a mask. It’s inside me. I call it my immune system, something God gave me to protect me.”
Likewise, Nifong has publicly decried the mask mandate employed by DCS through much of the pandemic as unconstitutional and organized “No Mask Day” in February. He launched the campaign on social media and defended the idea of conscientiously abstaining from practices the school board said were implemented to protect students and staff. Nifong has also denounced advocacy for transgender rights on multiple platforms.
Between these and other issues, the five current school board members navigated, and at times evaded, countless dialogues with parents, some of whom Carroll and Motsinger now face on the ballot. The former sees an opportunity for the school system to now move forward, whether it be with the same five individuals or with a newcomer or two.
“It’s been a tough first term, but my mom and dad didn’t raise a quitter,” Carroll said. “My work is not yet done. We are only getting started. Usually, finding like minded, passionate, enthusiastic people to join you is difficult. Not with [Nifong]. I’ve never met a guy that’s ready for a challenge more than this one. We share an unbreakable friendship and I’d follow him to war.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
