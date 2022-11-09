DAVIDSON COUNTY — A controversy that began earlier this month when federal funding for free and reduced lunch at Davidson County Schools came to an end spilled over into the regular meeting of Davidson’s school board this week.
DCS has faced backlash from parents and other community members after reinstating policies requiring the payment of lunch and other fees, which restricts students from receiving meals. According to the schools’ handbook, high school students are not allowed to charge meals to their school account, meaning they will not be able to receive a meal if they have a zero balance.
The district said in a written statement that these policies have been in effect for several years but were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were allocated federal funding to provide free lunches for students for the past two years during the pandemic, but this funding was not renewed this year.
Some parents are not amenable to returning to the policy that dates back to 2011. One woman said at the school board meeting that she was further incensed when she said parents became aware of an internal email “leaked” by a county official.
“I think it is highly disgusting and disturbing that you literally tried to off-spin the narrative that us as parents did not understand the leaked internal document,” Polly Leonard said during public address on Monday. “There was nothing to misunderstand. It was very clear and concise. It literally ended with, ‘It’s official.’ It’s official we will take food out of the kids’ hands and throw it in the trash.”
The federal government provided meals at no cost for all students beginning in March 2020. Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and the end of the state of emergency, the federal relief ended. According to DCS, free and reduced lunch forms were mailed to every household in July 2022, while some families were directly certified for free/reduced meals based on other benefits received.
Before the first day of school, DCS staff said a school message was delivered to all families that meals were no longer provided at no cost. Families were encouraged to complete the free/reduced lunch application if they were not able to pay. Those who are able to pay were encouraged to create an account on lunchprepay.com.
A board policy was adopted in June 2011 to prevent high school students from charging meals in the cafeteria. High school students were given a grace period of the first nine weeks allowing them to charge meals as they became accustomed to payment procedures mandated prior to the benefits provided due to the pandemic.
School officials say there are measures in place to accommodate students in need of assistance.
“In Davidson County Schools we take pride in our school nutrition service and make it a priority to feed all children,” said Tabitha Broadway, DCS executive director of communications and strategic planning. “Students who cannot afford school meals have the opportunity to apply for free and reduced lunch benefits. They can eat breakfast and lunch at school. Theoretically, those who cannot afford it have avenues to eat two meals daily at no cost to their families.”
Understanding that the USDA universally free meals program provided to all students for the previous two years would no longer be in effect, beginning in July 2022 school officials say they communicated this shift to parents on several occasions. These communications encouraged families to apply for free/reduced meal benefits due to federal school nutrition guidelines that do not allow students to carry a negative balance on their school meal accounts.
With the help of communities throughout the county, DCS also provides angel accounts where residents, local churches, nonprofits and businesses donate money to schools to cover meal charges. Backpack programs are also available in most schools for weekend meals.
Snacks are donated so that students are able to have supplemental food during the school day.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
