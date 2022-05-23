THOMASVILLE — A Ledford High School graduate who received a scholarship nearly 25 years ago decided to pay it forward last week.
Michael Hodges, a 1998 Ledford grad now living in Wallburg, and his wife, Stephanie, funded this year’s Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship as a way of giving back. Hodges presented the award to Ledford senior Jasmine Trembush during the school’s senior awards ceremony last Wednesday.
“It’s just something that was on my heart, and it felt like the right thing to do,” Hodges said. “I just wanted to give back.”
In 1998, Hodges was awarded the Jeff Lynch Scholarship, given in memory of a Ledford student who died in an accident on his way to school one morning.
Hodges was honored to win the scholarship — Lynch had been a friend of his from the Ledford wrestling team — so when he heard about donations being accepted to help fund a scholarship honoring another Ledford grad, Chad Dorrill, he saw an opportunity to give something back.
Chad Dorrill, a 2019 Ledford graduate, was a 19-year-old sophomore at Appalachian State University when he contracted COVID-19 and died in 2020. His parents, Robert and Susan Dorrill, established the scholarship in memory of their son.
“I just thought it was such a beautiful thing to do, knowing he had received a scholarship and felt compelled to pay it forward,” said Susan Dorrill, the mother of Chad Dorrill. “We were so grateful for what he wanted to do.”
Each year for 10 years, two scholarships of $2,400 each are to be awarded to two deserving high-school seniors. The family decided on 10 years because that’s the number Chad wore on his basketball jersey at Ledford, and $2,400 because he wore No. 24 on his jersey when he played with a travel team.
One of this year’s scholarships was awarded to Jason White, a graduating senior at Oak Grove High School in Davidson County.
Michael and Stephanie Hodges paid the full $2,400 for the scholarship awarded to Jasmine Trembush, who plans to attend Arcadia University and study forensic science.
“Jasmine was chosen based on her ability to overcome life’s challenges at such a young age, excelling in her studies and dedication to pursuing her dreams,” Michael Hodges said in presenting the award. “Remember, Jasmine, to shine in Chad’s honor. Make us all proud.”
