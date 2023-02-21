LEXINGTON — The rubber match between Salisbury and Thomasville went the way of the Hornets on Friday, as the No. 1 seed in the Central Carolina Conference tournament notched a 69-62 win in the final.
Over the four-day event at Lexington High School, the regular season co-champions once again rose to the occasion, staging a third and final matchup between Bulldogs and Hornets. Juke Harris was held in check, scoring only 15 points, but three other Salisbury players scored in double figures, largely off of second-chance points.
“Boxing out absolutely killed us,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “In the first half, we told the guys that it was almost a clinic on how to box out. In the second half, we just didn’t do as good a job and they really took advantage of that.
“Pat Summit said it best. Offense sells tickets, defense wins games, but rebounding wins championships.”
The Bulldogs (22-5) led 36-30 at the half and appeared in good shape to possibly secure its first conference tournament title since 2017. Cracks in the foundation began to show in the third quarter, when Salisbury (19-5) hit a trio of 3-pointers and tallied 22 points for the period.
Difficulties Thomasville had in preventing second-chance opportunities during that third quarter were exacerbated in the fourth. Particularly in the final two minutes, the Hornets were able to grab board after board and return to the free-throw line almost at will.
Offensively, the Bulldogs shot relatively well but couldn’t buy a bucket late and seemed rushed in trying to claw back from a deficit of as many as eight points.
“I think we took some forced shots,” Ferguson said. “We didn’t cut as well, we didn’t distribute the ball as well, and then you compound that with not rebounding well and they really capitalized on that. All the credit to them: That’s a really good 2-A team.”
Bryce McCoy led the Bulldogs with 28 points. Janhri Luckey and Johnathan Gladden both had 12.
In Thursday’s semifinals, Thomasville netted a 78-60 win over North Rowan to advance to the final. By virtue of defeating the Cavaliers all three times the teams played this season, the Bulldogs earned the CCC’s No. 1 seed coming into this week’s state playoffs.
Thomasville entered play Tuesday with a home first-round game. At press deadline, no final score was available. Check back in Saturday’s edition of the TIMES for coverage of this week’s playoff action.
