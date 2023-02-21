LEXINGTON — The rubber match between Salisbury and Thomasville went the way of the Hornets on Friday, as the No. 1 seed in the Central Carolina Conference tournament notched a 69-62 win in the final.

Over the four-day event at Lexington High School, the regular season co-champions once again rose to the occasion, staging a third and final matchup between Bulldogs and Hornets. Juke Harris was held in check, scoring only 15 points, but three other Salisbury players scored in double figures, largely off of second-chance points.

Trending Videos