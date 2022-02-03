SALISBURY — Thomasville boys basketball’s run of recent success hit a setback Monday when the team went on the road and were turned back, 93-72.
The Bulldogs saw their three-game win streak snapped at the hands of their longtime rivals. Prior to the less-than-stellar showing against the Hornets, Thomasville had won eight of its last nine games dating back to the week before the Christmas tournament at Ledford.
Leading 19-16 after one quarter, the Bulldogs appeared primed to continue their winning ways, but the final three quarters were a showcase of Salisbury’s collection of talented athletes. Typically the team that most likes to run, Thomasville’s customary dynamic style was usurped by the Hornets’ willingness to embrace a chaotic pace and dole out the punishment in the open floor.
“Our schedule has allowed us the opportunity to get a lot of different looks at a lot of different teams,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “Salisbury, in my opinion, is probably the most athletic team we’ve played so far. We want to be able to run our press and play our defense against every team on our schedule, so we’ll have to go back and watch film and kind of critique and see where we went wrong.
“Sometimes you can get away with mistakes against teams when our athleticism allows us to hide the mistakes. Tonight I thought that we were exposed a little bit.”
Salisbury’s Cam Stout led all scorers with 23 points, and Hornet teammates Juke Harris and Mike Geter added 21 and 20, respectively.
Janhri Luckey led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Johnathan Gladden and Bryce McCoy were the other two Thomasville scorers in double figures, with 13 and 12. Despite tallying at least 70 points for a fourth straight game, the Bulldogs’ defense simply could not get stops when the team needed them most.
“We’ll learn a lot [from] this film, tonight as coaches and tomorrow as a team,” Ferguson said. “What matters is that we get better tomorrow. … I thought tonight our focus was a little bit too much on Salisbury and not enough on us.”
One night later, Thomasville bounced back with an 89-61 win over South Davidson.
In the girls game against Salisbury, Thomasville was unable to secure its first win of the season, dropping a 73-4 final in the day’s first game. The Hornets got the jump on the visitors, eliminating any doubt regarding the game’s outcome early.
Against South Davidson on Tuesday, the Bulldogs moved to 0-13 on the season with a 51-10 loss to the visitors from Denton.
