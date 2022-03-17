THOMASVILLE — An early three-run lead in the second game of a doubleheader with Salisbury wasn’t enough for Thomasville baseball to stave off the Hornet sweep of the twin bill on Tuesday at Finch Field
In the first game, Salisbury (6-2) got an impressive outing from senior Kaleb Burleyson, who turned in 5⅔ innings, picked up the win and struck out 11 while only yielding one earned run on a single hit. Salisbury put the finishing touches on an 11-3 victory before ultimately coming back to win the second, 7-3.
Bulldog freshman Matthew Bankhead took a 3-2 lead into the fifth and final inning of game two. A five-run inning ultimately foiled the gutsy effort by Bankhead, but the outing could help to instill a winning mentality in a team that continues to come of age.
“Matthew earned the confident title today,” THS coach Wes Sellers said. “He’s a winner in my book — much improved. Before the game, I said [to Bankhead] you get cocky sometimes. He said ‘no, I’m not.’ I said, I tell you what, you go out there and pitch, win me a ball game and I’ll call you confident.”
It didn’t take long in game two for both teams’ offenses to make an impact. Bankhead got out of a two-out jam, however, when he coaxed a ground ball with runners on first and third in the top of the first.
Owen Callicutt’s RBI single put Thomasville up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Jaylen Henry followed with a second run when he scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. Melvontae Scott, running for Callicutt, made it 3-0 when he scored on the second wild pitch of the inning.
Meanwhile, the freshman on the mount continued to battle through a touch Salisbury lineup. Bankhead stranded four runners through the first two frames.
The Bulldogs also left runners on first and third in the bottom of the second, and a pair of errors in the third allowed the first run to score for the Hornets. Jack Everson’s bunt single brought home the second run of the inning.
Thomasville (0-6) loaded the bases, but came away without a run in the fourth, setting the stage for the series of unfortunate events for the Bulldogs in the fifth. Heading into the last inning with a 3-2 lead, the Bulldogs allowed the first three batters to reach. Salisbury tied the score at 3 with no outs on an RBI single by Kaleb Burleyson and pounded away for four more.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
